Nate Hairston lands on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Vikings placed veteran cornerback Nate Hairston on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, the team announced.

The Vikings did not list the reason for Hairston’s placement on the list.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly (knee) and receiver Blake Proehl (knee) were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday as they work their way back from torn ACLs.

The Vikings signed Hairston in March. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2017 and spent two years in Indianapolis before moving on to the Jets in 2019.

He played 13 games for the Jets and then landed with the Broncos during the 2020 season. Hairston played 16 games and made one start for Denver last season.

Hairston has 104 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and 13 passes defensed in 59 career games.