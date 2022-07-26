No criminal charges filed against Damon Arnette

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas in January, but will not be facing any criminal charges from local prosecutors.

Prosecutors made that announcement during a court hearing on Tuesday, but did not elaborate on the reason for the decision. Arnette was accused of pointing a gun at a parking valet at a Las Vegas hotel and his attorney Ross Goodman said that video evidence would have shown that claim was incorrect.

“He never carried a gun or pointed it at anyone,” Goodman said, via Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Arnette was a Raiders first-round pick in 2020, but he was released last November after a video showing him making death threats while carrying a gun emerged. He spent time on the Dolphins practice squad and signed a future contract with the Chiefs after the 2021 season, but Kansas City released him in the wake of his arrest.

 

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.