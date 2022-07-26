Packers place Sammy Watkins on non-football injury list

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn’t ready for the start of training camp.

Watkins was placed on the non-football injury list today, meaning he won’t be practicing with the Packers for now.

It’s unclear when the Packers expect Watkins to be good to go.

Last year Watkins played 13 games for the Ravens, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, all career-lows. The Packers, who traded receiver Davante Adams away in March, would love to see Watkins fill the void and finally realize his enormous potential. But Watkins isn’t ready to get going yet.

7 responses to "Packers place Sammy Watkins on non-football injury list

  4. Unbelievable and frankly unacceptable how in the same off-season the Rams and Bucs add A Rob and Julio, the Packers lose both Adams and MVS and replace them with Watkins and a 2nd round pick. And average Bob Tonyan coming off an injury is the TE1? Do they want to win a super bowl??

  5. He is coming in out of shape and is expecting to get in shape IN geeen bay? Yikes

  7. chickensalad43 says:
    July 26, 2022 at 6:06 pm
    Unbelievable and frankly unacceptable how in the same off-season the Rams and Bucs add A Rob and Julio, the Packers lose both Adams and MVS and replace them with Watkins and a 2nd round pick. And average Bob Tonyan coming off an injury is the TE1? Do they want to win a super bowl??

    ———————————————————

    When that 2nd round pick is better than Adams, you’ll realize what a steal they got. He is the best WR in this class, IMO.

