Packers place Sammy Watkins on non-football injury list

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn’t ready for the start of training camp.

Watkins was placed on the non-football injury list today, meaning he won’t be practicing with the Packers for now.

It’s unclear when the Packers expect Watkins to be good to go.

Last year Watkins played 13 games for the Ravens, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, all career-lows. The Packers, who traded receiver Davante Adams away in March, would love to see Watkins fill the void and finally realize his enormous potential. But Watkins isn’t ready to get going yet.