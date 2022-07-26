Patriots activate Raekwon McMillan

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been out for nearly a year after tearing his ACL last August, but his time on the sideline is ready to come to an end.

The Patriots put McMillan on the physically unable to perform list last week when he reported to camp and his stay on the list turned out to be a brief one. The NFL’s transaction report brings word that McMillan passed his physical on Monday,

McMillan signed with New England as a free agent in 2021, so he’s never played a down for the team in the regular season. The 2017 Dolphins second-round pick also tore his ACL before his rookie season and recorded 204 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 45 games for the Dolphins and Raiders.

The Patriots still have center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White on the PUP list.