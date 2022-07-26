Randy Gregory set to go on PUP list

Getty Images

Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory is set to start his first training camp in Denver on the physically unable to perform list.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will be placing Gregory on the list before the first practice of camp. Gregory will be eligible to come off the list at any point and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he is expected to be ready to go for the season opener.

Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in March. He signed with the Broncos earlier in the month in a move that came after he initially agreed to re-sign with the Cowboys. That deal fell apart due to contract language and he moved on to a five-year deal in Denver.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner is also expected to go on the PUP list. He’s coming off of a knee injury.