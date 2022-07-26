Ravens’ second-rounder David Ojabo is NFL’s last unsigned draft pick

Getty Images

And then there was one. . . .

The Seahawks’ signings of draft picks Kenneth Walker III (second round) and Coby Bryant (fourth round) has left only one NFL draft selection unsigned. Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo has not agreed to terms.

The second-round choice did not report to training camp Tuesday.

The league’s other 261 draft selections have signed.

At least three 2022 second-round selections have signed contracts with guaranteed money in the fourth year of their deals. It is unknown whether negotiations over guaranteed money in the final year of hte deal is the reason Ojabo hasn’t signed.

The No. 45 overall choice, is slotted to make some $7.9 million in his rookie contract.

Ojabo is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon at Michigan’s Pro Day in March. But since he hasn’t signed his deal, he will have to rehab away from the team facility.

In 2021, he had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games.