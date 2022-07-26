Report: Julio Jones agrees to terms with Buccaneers

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
As if the Buccaneers weren’t already stocked at the receiver position, they have added another big name to the room.

Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, among others, at the position on the roster. Godwin did not go on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list as he recovers from an ACL tear, which was more good news for the team.

Jones appeared in 10 games for the Titans last season and totaled 31 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. It was a career low in all three categories, including 2013 when he appeared in only five games.

Jones, 33, has made seven Pro Bowls but 2019 was the last time. That also was his last 1,000-yard season. He has played 19 games and missed 14 with injuries the past two seasons.

15 responses to “Report: Julio Jones agrees to terms with Buccaneers

  1. 33 is dinosaur age for a WR. He’s way over the hill, it’s not even a sure thing that he makes it past training camp.

  4. Smart.. not going there to be the #1 or #2 Or #3 WR
    Anything they get out of him his gravy

  7. Bucs formula of “we can’t draft but we’ll gladly sign a bunch of free agents in order to have a winning team” continues…

  8. @Mac Attack. The bucs actually have had a solid draft last couple of years so i don’t get the draft hate there but maybe the bucs started this trend there super bowl year but guess what? They won a super bowl so it worked. Then the rams the next year signed everyone and there mom and they won too. It works. You sound a bit salty bro.

  9. Brady the GM strikes again. Good signing if Julio can stay healthy.

  15. No downside to this.If he can’t contibute they cut him before game 1 so his salary isn’t guaranteed.Not sure why the Packers didn’t try him out.This probably speaks more on when Godwin will be back than anything.Still may be a good red zone target if nothing else.

