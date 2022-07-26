Report: Julio Jones agrees to terms with Buccaneers

Getty Images

As if the Buccaneers weren’t already stocked at the receiver position, they have added another big name to the room.

Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, among others, at the position on the roster. Godwin did not go on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list as he recovers from an ACL tear, which was more good news for the team.

Jones appeared in 10 games for the Titans last season and totaled 31 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. It was a career low in all three categories, including 2013 when he appeared in only five games.

Jones, 33, has made seven Pro Bowls but 2019 was the last time. That also was his last 1,000-yard season. He has played 19 games and missed 14 with injuries the past two seasons.