Roquan Smith reports to Bears’ training camp, will not practice amid contract dispute

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is officially holding in.

Smith reported to the first day of Bears’ training camp today, but he will not practice until he gets a contract to his liking, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The practice of “holding in” rather than holding out became commonplace last year, as players realized that the new Collective Bargaining Agreement made refusing to show up to camp at all untenable — but showing up to camp and refusing to practice is viable. Smith is the first player to “hold in” this year, but last year it proved a lucrative strategy for some, such as Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who got a new contract after refusing to practice in training camp.

It’s unknown at this point whether any other players will “hold in” during training camp, although Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf are among those who could consider it, based on their current contract situations.

Smith is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and has a base salary of $9,735,000 this season.