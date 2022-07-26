Sam Darnold: Baker Mayfield and I are cool, competing in training camp is going to be fun

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold says there’s nothing but good will between himself and Baker Mayfield as the two prepare to be Carolina’s starting quarterback.

“Me and Baker are cool,” Darnold said today. “When things start rolling in training camp it’s going to be fun. We’re going to be able to compete and have fun with it. But at the end of the day, this is a business, and we both take our craft and what we do very seriously. So it’s going to be very serious when that time comes to compete. But off the field and all that stuff, me and Baker are really cool.”

The Panthers traded for Darnold last year and made him their starting quarterback, but he did not play well, putting up passing numbers that were even worse than he had recorded in his three seasons with the Jets. Trading for Mayfield was a clear signal that the Panthers don’t think Darnold is up to the task this year.

But Mayfield will need to prove it in training camp, and the starting job isn’t being handed to him. Darnold says he’s ready to compete.