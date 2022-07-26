Stefon Diggs on third year with Josh Allen: It’s about dominating

Getty Images

When receiver Stefon Diggs started playing with quarterback Josh Allen with Buffalo, it looked like a match made in football heaven.

Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards in 2020, also catching eight touchdowns. He followed that up with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards with a career-high 10 TDs in 2021, as the Bills finished the season third in points scored and fifth in total yards.

Allen and Diggs have a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey after the Giants hired Brian Daboll away to be their head coach. But since Dorsey was previously Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach, there should still be plenty for Allen and Diggs to build on in 2022.

In his Monday press conference, Diggs said his partnership with Allen has been strong since they got together in part because they understood one another.

“I feel like even in the first year, people would say that you need a lot of reps, you need a lot of time. But it’s more so, you’ve just go to be on the same page with a guy,” Diggs said. “When it comes down to playing ball, we all know Josh Allen is a gamer. He’s a football player. So as far as being a football player out there and being on the same page, it’s all communication.

“And going into the third year, it’s about dominating. That’s my mindset. I don’t want to lose. I never want to lose. But with him, staying where we need to be as far as — you know Josh is super hard on himself as well. Good play, bad play, not riding that roller coaster. Your next play is your best play. And I believe that. That’s my quarterback. I’m rocking with him regardless. I just want to dominate and I don’t want to lose.”

If Allen, Diggs, and the Bills continue to play as they did for much of last season, they won’t lose many games in 2022.