The clock is ticking on Judge Sue Robinson

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
There’s a general rule among lawyers that it’s not wise to ask a judge for a ruling because you just might get one.

The Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson surely would like to have a ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson, now that training camp is opening and Watson’s status for Week One remains undecided. But they definitely won’t be doing anything other than watching and waiting for her decision, whenever it may arrive.

It’s been four weeks since the three-day hearing on Watson’s potential discipline began. It’s been two weeks since the lawyers submitted written materials regarding the competing positions on whether Watson should be suspended, and if so for how long. As of this posting, there hasn’t been a peep from Judge Robinson.

If she imposes any discipline at all, either side can appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell. That stage also will take some time. Surely, everyone will know Watson’s status by Week One. In the interim, it will be useful for the Browns to know if they won’t have Watson for the Baker Mayfield reunion game, and if not for how long after that Watson will be gone.

10 responses to “The clock is ticking on Judge Sue Robinson

  1. But that’s what Judges and Lawyers do. Delay, delay, bill the client, delay………

  3. R E L A X if it’s the 6-10 weeks that most expect as long as the backup is getting his reps that’s all that matters .
    This will be a lost season if it’s the 10 weeks so des it really matter when you know other then the media having kittens over this subject.
    ANYBODY WHO TALKS SB tell’em to shut up.

  4. warhawk7611 says:
    July 26, 2022 at 4:00 pm
    But that’s what Judges and Lawyers do. Delay, delay, bill the client, delay………
    ______________

    Judges don’t have clients, and they don’t bill anyone.

  5. Am I the only one finding it really funny that Goodell can simply just ignore her recommendation if he doesn’t like it? She is laughing all the way to the bank, and so are all the other lawyers in this circus.

  6. Judge Robinson is under no obligation to issue an opinion at any certain date. She certainly has no responsibility to the Browns or Watson to do so.

  8. Ever since the Browns entered the NFL (after DOMINATING the AAFC) and won it all in their first year, the NFL has treated the Browns with disdain.

  9. Take all the time you need. The longer this goes on the more DeeShawn has to squirm.

  10. stripes says:
    July 26, 2022 at 5:03 pm
    Ever since the Browns entered the NFL (after DOMINATING the AAFC) and won it all in their first year, the NFL has treated the Browns with disdain.
    ———————————————————————-
    Actually it is the Browns that have treated themselves with disdain, also with much stupidity as well. It is interesting how an NFL team continues to do the same things year in and out, but remain hopeful of different results. The true test of insanity.

Leave a Reply

