The Kyler Murray homework clause doesn’t violate the CBA

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The unprecedented homework clause in the Kyler Murray contract raises plenty of questions.

Here’s one: Does the Collective Bargaining Agreement even allow it?

The fact that the league office approved the contract means only that the NFL has no problem with allowing teams to potentially void guarantees based on whether a player spends a specified amount of non-work time working. The question is whether the NFL Players Association would object.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA does not believe the homework clause violates the CBA. Per the source, it’s a condition on his guaranteed money. No provision of the CBA prevents such terms.

Although guarantees are often conditioned on a wide variety of player conduct, this is the first time the NFLPA has seen a guarantee tied to in-season study time.

The fact that the clause applies only to football season likely wasn’t a mistake, since the only limits to work time in the CBA apply during the offseason.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “The Kyler Murray homework clause doesn’t violate the CBA

  1. He will put in just the bare minimum to be ok.
    While QBs like Brady, Manning, Phil Rivers put in a lot of time

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.