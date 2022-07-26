The Kyler Murray homework clause doesn’t violate the CBA

Getty Images

The unprecedented homework clause in the Kyler Murray contract raises plenty of questions.

Here’s one: Does the Collective Bargaining Agreement even allow it?

The fact that the league office approved the contract means only that the NFL has no problem with allowing teams to potentially void guarantees based on whether a player spends a specified amount of non-work time working. The question is whether the NFL Players Association would object.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA does not believe the homework clause violates the CBA. Per the source, it’s a condition on his guaranteed money. No provision of the CBA prevents such terms.

Although guarantees are often conditioned on a wide variety of player conduct, this is the first time the NFLPA has seen a guarantee tied to in-season study time.

The fact that the clause applies only to football season likely wasn’t a mistake, since the only limits to work time in the CBA apply during the offseason.