Will DK Metcalf “hold in” after showing up at training camp?

Getty Images

As a non-vested veteran, receiver DK Metcalf had no choice but to show up at training camp on time. His final season would not have accrued toward free agency if he had held out, making him a restricted free agent in 2023 instead of unrestricted.

Thus, as expected, Metcalf has reported to training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The question, though, is whether Metcalf will “hold in” by not practicing until he gets a new deal. That’s the tactic Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is taking as he seeks a contract extension.

Metcalf sat out the mandatory minicamp despite participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Metcalf, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.986 million in 2022. He set a franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving in 2020 and has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Twelve receivers have contracts with annual averages of at least $20 million, with Tyreek Hill‘s $30 million annual average topping the list.