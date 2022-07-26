Zach Ertz defends Kyler Murray’s knowledge of the Cardinals’ playbook (but that’s not the point)

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT
The fact that the new contract signed by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray contains a mandatory homework clause will create the kind of thing that most football coaches hate.

A distraction.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury will be asked about it, Murray will be asked about it. Other players will be asked about it.

For example, tight end Zach Ertz was asked about it today. He defended, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Murray’s knowledge of the team’s system.

Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone in this team,” Ertz said. He added that Kyler helped Ertz learn the playbook after Ertz was traded to Arizona.

Apart from the usual dynamic that entails those who catch passes saying good things about those who decide where to throw them, Ertrz’s take misses the mark. Of course Murray knows the system. He is the system. It’s the same system he’s been running since college.

The question is whether he’s putting in enough time to learn about each week’s opponent. Film study isn’t about learning your own playbook better. It’s about better understanding the players you’ll be facing. How they do what they do when they do it. Player by player. Any and every little thing that will help the man at the center of the offense make good decisions before and during a play.

Yes, Murray knows the Arizona offense. The Cardinals want him to spend more time on the other team’s defense. Week in, week out.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. ET: Others are noting that Ertz also defended Murray’s knowledge of each week’s defense. That’s far more relevant to the issue than knowing the Cardinals’ offense. Regardless, the team wanted that clause in his contract for a reason.

8 responses to “Zach Ertz defends Kyler Murray’s knowledge of the Cardinals’ playbook (but that’s not the point)

  2. Agree with this story other than the Cardinals system is far from what Murray ran in college. It’s not.

  3. This ought to raise questions about whether Zach Ertz watches film of opponents.

  5. Murray cannot read a defense, and that shows up in games. Studying film is baked into the job of every NFL player, but especially the quarterback. For what he is being paid, he needs to eat, sleep, and breathe football for the entire season, and then some. Any really good quarterback knows this, and they spend countless hours watching film as part of their preparation. They don’t need a clause in their contract as incentive to do it.

  6. Does it count if Kyle is in the room during the week with his WR’s and RB’s going over the plays? and opponents tendencies? This is A TEAM sport. I would be more concerned if he was just sitting on the bench during GAME TIME not adjusting . We’ve all been accustomed to seeing Brady looking at the blue laptop with his offensive coordinator DURING the game . THATS when it counts.

  7. Michael Vick has said he never watched game film either. Made 3 Pro Bowls in first 6 seasons.

    Some players are just wired differently to succeed – some rely on being smarter, some rely on physical talent and some are just better at reacting to what’s in front of them. There is NO MAGIC one-solution-fits-all way to win.

    This whole Murray narrative is just junk.

