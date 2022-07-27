49ers are mum on the status of Dee Ford

Getty Images

The 49ers and linebacker Dee Ford will be parting ways. However, some details apparently need to be worked out.

G.M. John Lynch was asked on Tuesday whether Ford had reported for camp, and to explain the plan for Ford.

Lynch said Ford isn’t present with the team.

“I can tell you guys the next couple days they’re working through some things, the league, [the NFLPA], and all that,” Lynch said, “but you know, I think you guys will see a transaction and, you know, [I’ll] leave it at that.”

The answer implies that there may be some financial issues that need to be resolved as the two sides disengage.

Ford signed a five-year, $85 million deal when the 49ers traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs for him in 2019. He’s due to make $1.12 million in base salary this season.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Ford has appeared in 18 regular-season games. He has recorded 9.5 sacks in those contests.

So when he plays, he plays well. Injuries (primarily a back problem) have kept him from playing. He played in only one game in 2020, and only six in 2021.