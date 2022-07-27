49ers cut Dee Ford

Getty Images

The 49ers made it official Wednesday afternoon, announcing the release of defensive end Dee Ford.

General Manager John Lynch intimated earlier in the day that the 49ers would be cutting Ford after working through some financial considerations.

The team sent a second-round choice to the Chiefs in 2019 to acquire Ford, who then signed a five-year, $85.5 million deal with San Francisco. But he appeared in only 18 regular-season games, playing 378 snaps and making 9.5 sacks in three seasons with the 49ers.

Back issues limited Ford to seven games the past two seasons.

The 49ers also announced the additions of cornerback Jason Verrett and tight end Charlie Woerner to the active/physically unable to perform list. Defensive lineman Kalia Davis began camp on the active/non-football injury list.