Aaron Rodgers on Allen Lazard: It’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows how to have a little fun with the media.

That was evident once again when he was asked about Allen Lazard becoming Green Bay’s top receiver after the club traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas.

Adams recently said in an interview with CBS Sports, “Any time you change quarterbacks from a Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer … it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” when describing his transition from Rodgers to Raiders QB Derek Carr. While Adams clarified those comments, saying what he meant was, “even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it’s an adjustment,” in some ways you can’t un-ring that bell.

So Rodgers referred to it when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer — from Davnate to Allen it’s going to be a transition,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “But he’s capable of a lot. And the way things have gone with the reps and guys that we’ve had, and the targets that we’ve doled out, he hasn’t had a ton of opportunities. But since his first day here, he’s turned heads. So, it’s not surprising for him to go and have a really consistent day today.

“But he’s been working hard. He has a lot to prove, I think, to himself and other people, maybe to the team as well. So I like a hungry Allen Lazard. And then it’ll be an adjustment for us. But I’m happy with Day One.”

Lazard was second on the Packers with 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season, coming in third with 40 catches. If Green Bay is to continue its dominance in the NFC North, Lazard will have to be a significant part of the club’s offense.