Bengals sign QB Drew Plitt, activate Alex Cappa

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be sidelined for a bit after having his appendix removed, so the team moved to bolster the position on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Drew Plitt to the 90-man roster. He joins Brandon Allen and Jake Browning on the depth chart behind Burrow. Cornerback John Brannon was waived in a corresponding move.

Plitt played 46 games at Ball State over the last five seasons. He is from a suburb of Cincinnati and previously tried out for the Bengals.

The Bengals also announced that guard Alex Cappa and running back Samaje Perine have been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Both players are now eligible to practice.