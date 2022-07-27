Cardinals expect Marquise Brown back soon

Getty Images

Receiver Marquise Brown‘s addition to the Cardinals’ active/physically unable to perform list came as a surprise Tuesday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown injured his hamstring while running routes on his own last week.

“He just tweaked something, and I expect him to be back soon,” Kingsbury said, via video from PHNX_Cardinals.

Brown is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice.

“I think we’re just being precautionary,” Kingsbury said. “We know when he practices, he practices hard. He’s going to put in the work, so we want to make sure when he comes back he’s full strength.”

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency and will play the first six games without DeAndre Hopkins, who must serve a suspension. That prompted the Cardinals to trade with the Ravens for Brown, who played with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.

Brown had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. No Cardinals receiver had more than 1,000 yards last season. Now with the Jaguars, Kirk was the closest with 982 yards on 77 receptions.