Cardinals training camp hotel damaged by storms

July 27, 2022
The Cardinals changed training camp procedures this year by putting up members of the organization in a new hotel and that new dwelling didn’t do well in storms that rolled through the area earlier this week.

ESPN reports that 15 rooms in the hotel were damaged by storms that hit the hotel and the surrounding area on Monday night. According to the team, the rooms were occupied by team staff and not players who are bidding for spots on the roster.

In addition to the damaged rooms, about a third of the hotel’s parking lot was also under water after heavy downpours drenched the area.

Per the report, the Cardinals changed hotels to the Wigwam this offseason because of a dispute with the Renaissance, which is located across the street from State Farm Stadium, about pricing for rooms for Super Bowl LVII next year.

