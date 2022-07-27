Carlos Dunlap will visit the Chiefs

In a division flush with great quarterbacks, the Chiefs are looking at the possibility of signing a player who specializes in stopping them.

Per a league source, the Chiefs will host defensive end Carlos Dunlap for a visit on Wednesday night.

Dunlap, 33, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2010. He spent 10-plus years with the Bengals, before being traded to the Seahawks during the 2020 season. He played in Seattle through 2021.

He has 96 career sacks. Last year with the Seahawks, Dunlap notched 8.5 of them.

The Chiefs have veteran Frank Clark. They drafted pass rusher George Karlaftis in the first round earlier this year.

