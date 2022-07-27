Carson Wentz: Feeling wanted by Commanders instills confidence

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has been traded in each of the last two offseasons and there weren’t many tears shed over his departure from Philadelphia or Indianapolis, so one can understand why the Commanders want to make sure that he’s is feeling at home as his first training camp with the team gets underway.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he met Wentz outside the team’s facility on Tuesday so that he could speak to the quarterback in order “to reiterate that he was wanted here.” On Wednesday, Wentz said that Rivera’s efforts on that front have been much appreciated.

“I think for anybody, it just builds confidence,” Wentz said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “It builds confidence within myself. I will always think that I’m a confident person, but hearing it from somebody else, from the head coach, definitely instills that confidence more.”

Wentz’s fit with his previous two teams wouldn’t have been a problem if he’d won more games over the last couple of seasons. Doing whatever’s possible to make Wentz feel comfortable can’t hurt, but the record on the field will ultimately determine how wanted he is in Washington beyond this year.