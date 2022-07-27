Chiefs, Travis Kelce agree to terms on adjusted contract

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 27, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT
Back in May, 49ers tight end George Kittle said in an interview for #PFTPM that what Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earns in salary “boggles the mind” — and not in a good way.

Perhaps Kelce should send Kittle a thank you note.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chiefs and Kelce have come to an agreement on an adjusted contract that will give him a raise in 2022. Kansas City is moving money from the back of Kelce’s deal to now to better compensate the tight end.

Kelce is currently under contract through 2025. But 2022 is the last year of guaranteed money on the four-year, $57 million extension he signed just before the 2020 season.

Kelce has been remarkably consistent through his nine-year career with the Chiefs. He has registered a tight end record of six consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, Kelce has averaged 99.3 receptions, 1,276.5 yards, and 8.8 touchdowns per year.

5 responses to "Chiefs, Travis Kelce agree to terms on adjusted contract

  2. Guess this will set off the “Chiefs are in cap-hell” comments from fans in the other AFC West teams, and those in the New England area.

  4. That’s a clear message to Orlando Brown. Play ball and hustle and you’ll be taken care of.

  5. How man other clients do you think will be rushing to sign with Orlando Browns agent after they watched him totally screw up his first big contract negotiation?

