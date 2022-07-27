Davon Godchaux signs a two-year, $20.8 million extension with Patriots

Getty Images

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux was headed into the final year of his contract scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary this season. He signed an extension Wednesday.

Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha negotiated a two-year, $20.8 million extension with New England that includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Godchaux left Miami after four seasons to sign a two-year deal with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason.

He played 639 defensive snaps — 59 percent of the team’s defensive snaps — and 69 on special teams last season. Godchaux totaled 65 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and five quarterback hits.

Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy give the Patriots a formidable group in the interior of the defensive line.