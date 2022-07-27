Deebo Samuel not practicing, but Kyle Shanahan says they’re in a good place

Getty Images

As he continues to seek a new contract, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is sitting out practice. But head coach Kyle Shanahan sounds confident things are going to get resolved.

Shanahan confirmed this morning that Samuel will not practice today, while adding that contract negotiations are ongoing.

“He won’t today. I just had a good talk with Deebo. We all know there’s a lot going on with Deebo right now,” Shanahan said. “His representation and [the 49ers’ front office], they’re talking nonstop right now. We’ll see what happens, but it’s going to the clock. I just had a great conversation with Deebo. . . . Hopefully we can figure something out soon, but we’re in a good place today.”

Samuel was one of the best receivers in the NFL last season while also contributing as a running back, but there were reports that Samuel wasn’t happy with the way he was being used in Shanahan’s offense. A new contract may make Samuel happy, but it’s not done yet.