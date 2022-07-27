Derwin James not practicing while negotiating contract extension

Getty Images

Last week, a report emerged that the Chargers were “optimistic” they’d get a long-term deal done with safety Derwin James.

But the two sides haven’t yet come to terms. That means James isn’t participating in practice as Los Angeles gets training camp going this week.

“We’re working through his contract situation. So, just making sure that gets situated,” head coach Brandon Staley said in his Wednesday press conference. “He’s out here doing all the walk-throughs, he’s going to be working out. But he won’t be going full speed until that gets situated.”

Staley added he believes there’s “full respect” on both sides between the organization and James’ agent.

“They know how much we love Derwin,” Staley said. “Derwin knows how much we love him. And we’re just working through that process right now. We’re going to let it take shape and when it does, he’ll be out there playing.”

James underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, but Staley said the safety is “100 percent” and will be practicing once the extension is done.

The 17th overall pick of the 2018 draft, James dealt with injuries in 2019 and 2020. But he was a Pro Bowler in 2021, recording 118 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. He’s set to make just over $9 million in 2022 on the fifth-year option.