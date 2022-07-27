Diontae Johnson isn’t fully participating in Steelers training camp

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reported to Steelers training camp this week, but his quest for a new contract appears to be impacting his participation level.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday that Johnson was not a full participant in the first practice of camp and told reporters that it was not his decision to have Johnson do less than other members of the team. Tomlin also said that he didn’t see it as a big deal and that he would be devoting his “energy and focus” to those who are participating.

Johnson also spoke to reporters on Wednesday. He didn’t divulge his plans for practice, but said he’d like to get in time with the players competing to be the next quarterback in Pittsburgh before adding that “certain circumstances are just part of the business.”

“I want to be here long-term. But that’s up to them,” Johnson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Linebacker T.J. Watt took a similar stance on practicing in training camp before landing a new deal just before the start of the 2021 season. We’ll see if the approach works out as well for Johnson this time around.