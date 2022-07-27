Dolphins sign Tino Ellis

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed cornerback Tino Ellis on Wednesday, the team announced.

Ellis first signed with Miami’s practice squad on Oct. 15, 2020, and has had multiple practice squad stints with the team. He also participated in Miami’s offseason program and training camp in 2021.

Ellis played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL this past spring, totaling 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Saints on April 29, 2020. Ellis played collegiately at Maryland.