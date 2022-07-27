Falcons sign Darrion Daniels

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, the team announced Wednesday.

Daniels entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the 49ers. He spent most of the past two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad.

He played in four games as a rookie, seeing action on 66 defensive snaps, and Daniels made four tackles.

Daniels did not appear in a regular-season game in 2021.

He played four seasons at Oklahoma State and finished his college career at Nebraska and totaled 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.