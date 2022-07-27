Jets name George Fant starter at left tackle, Mekhi Becton at right tackle

Getty Images

The Jets say their starting offensive tackles for Week One have already been decided: George Fant on the left side and Mekhi Becton on the right.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said today that there will be no competition for the starting jobs, and Fant and Becton won’t be switching sides. Fant took over at left tackle last season after Becton suffered a knee injury in Week One, and Saleh said Becton has been working hard at getting ready to play his new position.

“He got himself into football shape,” Saleh said of Becton. “I’m really excited about the direction he’s going.”

Saleh added that this doesn’t mean Becton’s days of playing left tackle are over, and some day Becton might be back on the left side. But for this season, the plan is to have Fant man the left and Becton the right.

Saleh sounded optimistic about an improved offensive line this season with Becton and Fant as the starting tackles, and newly signed guard Laken Tomlinson joining guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and center Connor McGovern.