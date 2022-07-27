Jets sign Luq Barcoo, cut Jovante Moffatt

Getty Images

The Jets announced Wednesday they signed defensive back Luq Barcoo and released defensive back Jovante Moffatt.

The Chiefs waived Barcoo in June after three months on their roster.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Jaguars. He played three games and totaled 10 tackles.

Barcoo spent time with the Cardinals and 49ers last season.

Moffatt signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets in January. He spent the past two seasons with the Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in May 2020.

Moffatt appeared in 14 games the past two seasons and totaled 10 tackles on 55 snaps.