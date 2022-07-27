Jimmy Garoppolo apparently plans to go along with 49ers’ revised plan

The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale.

With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut him before Week One, when his $24.2 million salary would otherwise become fully guaranteed as termination pay, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Along the way, the 49ers plan to keep Garoppolo out of practice (and, in turn, out of preseason games). This will eliminate the risk of Garoppolo suffering a season-ending injury, which would also lock in his pay as guaranteed.

“We don’t plan on practicing him with the team,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ll take it day-by-day and constantly talk with him and hopefully can figure out the best for both.”

But what’s best for the team may not be what’s best for Garoppolo. As the 49ers wait for a trade to materialize, the clock keeps ticking. If Garoppolo eventually is cut as the regular-season opener approaches, Jimmy G may be SOL when it comes to finding another job. If his goal is to play this year, now is the time to get himself to the market.

On Tuesday, G.M. John Lynch was asked whether Garoppolo was expressed a desire to be released.

“No, he hasn’t had that,” Lynch said.

If Garoppolo did make that request, it looks like the answer would be no.

Said Shanahan on Tuesday, “[You] can’t just give one of the better quarterbacks in the league just to make him available for no reason to the whole world.”

They eventually will, however. The question is whether they get lucky through some other team’s misfortune via injury.

There’s another potential path. With the 49ers finally making it clear that they’re not trying to get a second-day draft pick for Garoppolo, a team that has refrained from engaging in trade talks could take a flier with a late-round offer. Although the Garoppolo contract also would have to be renegotiated, it’s entirely possible that a team that otherwise wouldn’t have been interested sees an opportunity to get Garoppolo at a good time.

In expressing a hope that the situation gets resolved sooner than later, Shanahan makes it even more clear that the time has come to make the 49ers an offer.

Barring a quick trade, Garoppolo’s easiest move is to wait. But what if he’s willing to flip his “nice guy” reputation and insist on getting a fair chance to practice in training camp and play in the preseason? At some point, the union could get involved. Before that happens, however, Garoppolo would have to want to try to bring the situation to a head, by making a push to get himself on the field.

  1. Players get chastised for being all about themselves way too often on here,but Jimmy has to start playing this a harder.If he really wants to play this year he needs to be in camp and learning a new system.Good guy or not the 49ers are jerking him around here.The players union is a joke and here is another example of it

  2. “if he’s willing to flip his “nice guy” reputation“

    Garoppolo doesn’t have a nice guy reputation .. he has a selfish me first reputation going back to his days in New England.. several teammates thought he was selfish and wouldn’t tough out injuries.. he blind sided the 49ers by having shoulder surgery without telling the team ahead of time.. he made his bed.

  4. He gets paid to September. Then he’s cut. He’s been paid $110 million of his 49ers contract. A little time “out of work” will not hurt. Heck, he could retire in September. Let’s not cry any tears.
    He’s a decent QB, he’s QB’d the team to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl. Also was a backup to TB. He’ll find work.

  6. thetomahawk says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:58 am
    While this all is fine people need to be reminded that the niners has a trade lined up in March before garapollo decided to not tell the team and got a surgery. That brought the trade to a “screeching halt”! So, garapollo could have had surgery in January and he could be on another team way before now.

