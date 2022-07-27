Julio Jones gets $6 million to sign, with up to $2 million in incentives

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

When Julio Jones agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter had the scoop — but he didn’t have the numbers.

He didn’t have the numbers (or perhaps he didn’t have permission to use the numbers) because the numbers were far short of past contracts signed by Jones.

Now that some (us) have pointed to the fact that the failure to leak the numbers suggests that the deal isn’t a great one, the numbers are out. And while the package is more than the $3 million up to $6 million that we suggested earlier today, they’re still a far cry from $22 million per year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jones deal is worth $6 million in base pay, with up to $2 million in incentives.

Some of that $6 million may be in the form of per-game roster bonuses, which will require Jones to suit up in order to collect the money.

We’ll eventually have the full breakdown of the contract, including any guarantees and the triggers for the incentives.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Julio Jones gets $6 million to sign, with up to $2 million in incentives

  1. It seems like yesterday that Julio Jones was on the Falcons, making that incredible sideline toe-tapping catch in the Super Bowl. And now he’s going to be catching passes from the QB who suited up opposite him. I hope Jones still has something left to give.

  2. Julio is a shell of his former self. He shouldn’t be paid near what he once commanded

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.