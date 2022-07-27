Julio Jones: Joining the Bucs is an opportunity to be a part of something special

Getty Images

Receiver Julio Jones is the latest player to sign with the Buccaneers with hopes of winning a Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady.

After spending the first 10 years of his career with Atlanta, he’s now back in the NFC South. But he said at his Wednesday press conference that he never imagined he’d be playing for Tampa Bay.

“But that’s the past,” Jones said. “I’m here now. I’m looking forward. I’m not looking backwards. It’s a great opportunity for me to be a part of something special in the Buccaneer family. Just looking forward to getting to work.”

Jones, 33, added that the Buccaneers were a team he’d targeted “all along” since the Titans released him in March, noting that he didn’t sign with the club as a “money play.”

“It’s just for me to come out here, knowing my value and what I have to offer,” Jones said. “The Buccaneers organization has just given me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skills. And just to be a part of something new, be a part of this team. Like I said, they have everything that they need already. But you’ve got to put the work in each and every day.”

Jones has dealt with several injury issues over the last couple of seasons, playing nine games in 2020 and 10 in 2021. Last year, Jones had career lows with 31 catches, 434 yards, and just one touchdown with Tennessee. But he said he’s “100 percent healthy” entering this year’s training camp.

“I don’t have any issues, nothing lingering, holding me back, anything like that,” Jones said. “But it’s just the beginning. So I just have to check all those boxes first and then come out here and play.”

Jones is atop the active list with 13,330 yards receiving. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2019, registering 99 receptions for 1,394 yards with six touchdowns.