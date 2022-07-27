Justin Jefferson: I’m focused on being best WR, not contract

Getty Images

The wide receiver market was a busy one this offseason, but Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson was not part of the action.

Jefferson won’t be eligible for a new contract until the 2022 season is in the books and he said on Wednesday that he isn’t going to be thinking about his next deal until that point. In the meantime, Jefferson said he’ll be keeping his full focus on his on-field goals.

Those goals include a winning season, reaching 2,000 receiving yards and, as Jefferson reiterated on Wednesday, becoming the best receiver in the NFL.

“I’ll focus on contract after the season,” Jefferson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”

Should Jefferson realize that goal, it will be easy to shift focus to the contractual side of things because he’ll have as strong a negotiating position as possible. Whatever his fondness for money, Jefferson would likely enjoy being in that position come 2023.