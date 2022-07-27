K.J. Wright signs one-day deal to retire with Seahawks

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright said recently that he’d either sign with the Seahawks or he’d retire from the NFL.

As it turned out, Wright has done both. The Seahawks announced that they signed Wright to a one-day contract on Wednesday that allows him to retire as a member of his initial NFL team.

Wright was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2011 draft and he went on to start 140 games over the next 10 seasons. Wright also started 14 playoff games with Seattle, including their Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Broncos, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2016 season.

Wright finished out his career by playing one season with the Raiders. He had 992 tackles, 13.5 sacks, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries over his entire career.