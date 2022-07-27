Kayvon Thibodeaux full-go at Giants camp

Getty Images

Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux set some big goals for his rookie season, but the defensive lineman wasn’t able to do much on the field this spring.

A hip injury had Thibodeaux in a red jersey when he was able to take part in practice during the team’s offseason program. It does not appear to be an issue now that the Giants have kicked off training camp, however.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Thibodeaux would be full-go before the team’s opening practice and he took the field without any red jersey denoting limitations in his physical activity. That was also the case for wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney after they were limited during OTAs.

The Giants also have rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the field. Bellinger was placed on the PUP list after reporting to camp last week, but the fourth-round pick was activated on Wednesday.