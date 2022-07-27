Kevin Stefanski: Jacoby Brissett will start if Deshaun Watson is suspended

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
As we continue to wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s gavel to fall, the Browns are ready for Plan B.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Jacoby Brissett will serve as the starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson is suspended to start the season.

Stefanski also said that both Watson and Brissett will get “a ton of reps” during training camp.

It’s a tough balancing act for the Browns. Brissett needs to be ready for Week One. Watson needs to be ready, eventually.

That’s why the Browns need to know how much time Watson will miss. Presumably, an answer is coming soon.

PFT reported last week that the Browns are privately bracing for an eight-game suspension.

8 responses to “Kevin Stefanski: Jacoby Brissett will start if Deshaun Watson is suspended

  2. It’s still hard for me to get my head around their blind pursuit of Watson.

  5. Not if but when he is suspended. The NFL will face backlash if there is no suspension.

  6. 0 game punishment as Judge Robinson calls the league hypocrites for not holding the owners to a higher standard.

  8. Brissett with a great running game, top notch OL, solid receivers and a top 10 defense might surprise a lot of people

