Kevin Stefanski: Jacoby Brissett will start if Deshaun Watson is suspended

As we continue to wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s gavel to fall, the Browns are ready for Plan B.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Jacoby Brissett will serve as the starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson is suspended to start the season.

Stefanski also said that both Watson and Brissett will get “a ton of reps” during training camp.

It’s a tough balancing act for the Browns. Brissett needs to be ready for Week One. Watson needs to be ready, eventually.

That’s why the Browns need to know how much time Watson will miss. Presumably, an answer is coming soon.

PFT reported last week that the Browns are privately bracing for an eight-game suspension.