Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: No worries on film study, “just thrilled” he got deal he deserves

Getty Images

The clause in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s new contract regarding the amount of film study he does in a week has gotten a lot of attention this week, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

At his first press conference of training camp, Kingsbury said he has not had concerns about the amount of time Murray spends on film because the quarterback has “gotten dramatically better each and every year” that he’s been in the NFL. He also said that he’s not uncomfortable with the clause being public knowledge.

“No, because my man’s got a quarter of a billion dollars so you can only be upset for so long, I guess,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “Negotiations are negotiations, everybody has their things and wants different stuff. I’m just thrilled that this young man got what I felt he deserves.”

Murray agreed to the clause, so it wouldn’t seem to be a major issue to him either but its inclusion will give fodder for outside doubters of the quarterback’s ability to take the Cardinals where they want to go in 2022 and beyond. Those doubts were amplified by the way the team closed out the last two seasons and the only way to quiet them will come by finishing stronger on the field.