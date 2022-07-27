Mekhi Becton on move to right tackle: It’s a work in progress

Getty

The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall selection in 2020 to be their franchise left tackle. Now, he’s tasked with being their franchise right tackle.

His absence after only one game last season opened the door for George Fant to win the starting left tackle job.

“It don’t really matter to me,” Becton said, via Brian Costello of The New York Post. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I have to do different things on the right side than I do on the left. I’m still getting used to that. It’s a work in progress.”

Becton gained weight while sidelined last season and then skipped the voluntary offseason program for his first child’s birth. He reported to minicamp overweight, per Costello, but Becton spent the past few weeks working with the team’s medical and training staff.

It is unknown exactly how much weight Becton loss, but he hit his and the team’s goal.

“He got himself into football shape,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s a gifted athlete. He’s a gifted man, and I’m just really excited about the direction he’s going.”

Now, Becton will spend the rest of the summer learning to play right tackle, though Saleh made clear that the move “doesn’t mean that Mekhi’s left tackle days are over.”