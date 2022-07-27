Michael Thomas practiced on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints’ wait to get wide receiver Michael Thomas back on the field finally came to an end on Wednesday.

Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle injury and opened camp on the physically unable to perform list, but General Manager Mickey Loomis said that he didn’t expect Thomas to miss much time. He wound up not missing any time at all as video from the team’s first practice of training camp showed Thomas wearing his familiar No. 13 and catching passes.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the session that the wideout looked good.

“I was excited to see 13 back on the field,” Allen said.

Thomas had three straight seasons with more than 100 catches before his injury limited him to seven games in 2020. Having him back to full health and productivity would be a boost to Allen’s chances of success in his first season as the head man in New Orleans.