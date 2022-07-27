Packers cautiously optimistic David Bakhtiari will be ready for Week One

USA TODAY Sports

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari missed nearly the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL late in 2020. He was on the field for the club’s Week 18 loss to the Lions. But he played only 40 percent of the offensive snaps, ostensibly suffering a setback.

On Wednesday, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Bakhtiari had another procedure on his knee in the offseason. But the team is still cautiously optimistic about the left tackle’s potential availability for Week One.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Gutekunst said Bakhtiari’s injury was “very significant” and “much more than an ACL.” But there’s no concern that Bakhtiari will play again.

While there are still several weeks between now and the start of the regular season, Gutekunst declined to put a timetable on when Bakhtiari may return to the practice field.

“We played all last year without him, and obviously we won a lot of games,” Gutekunst said. “I think it’s one of the ways we build our offensive line. I think [offensive line coach] Luke [Butkus] does such a really good job with them, cross-training them, that we’re able to cover some of those things.”

Bakhtiari has started 119 games for the Packers in his nine-year career. He is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.