Packers sign Ishmael Hyman

The Packers worked out three receivers on Wednesday. They signed one, filling the roster spot opened earlier in the day with the release of outside linebacker Caliph Brice.

Ishmael Hyman has signed with the Packers, his agency announced on social media. Matt Cole and Derrick Dillon were the other receivers to receive a workout.

Hyman played with the Michigan Panthers this spring, becoming the 22nd USFL player to sign with an NFL team. He made 15 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The Packers previously signed tight end Sal Cannella and receiver Osirus Mitchell, both of whom also played in the USFL.

The Packers need help at the position in training camp with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson sidelined by injuries.

“You kind of look how you’re going to get through practice,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said before practice, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “The one thing about the roster management this time of year. It’s not just do you have enough guys to go out and practice, but if you lose a guy here, the stress it puts on the other players. I think you see that throughout the league right now and through the next few weeks. A lot of it is just getting your numbers right so you can get out and practice.”