Panthers put Jaycee Horn on PUP list, Rashaan Melvin retires

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn‘s rookie season was cut short by a foot injury and he’s not quite ready to throw himself into practice at training camp.

Horn has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. The team said that he reported soreness after taking part in a conditioning test on Tuesday.

Horn is not expected to be out of action for an extended period and getting the 2021 first-round pick back on the field will be a welcome development for Carolina.

The team will have to work with other corners while Horn is out, but veteran Rashaan Melvin won’t be one of the options. Melvin did not report to camp on Tuesday and has chosen to retire rather than return to the Panthers for a second season.