Ravens sign Bailey Gaither

The Ravens have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

The team signed receiver Bailey Gaither and announced guard Ben Cleveland has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Gaither joins the Ravens after working out with the club earlier this week. He went undrafted last year but spent time with the Panthers. He registered 135 receptions for 2,227 yards with 18 touchdowns at San Jose State.

Reporters on the Ravens beat have speculated that Cleveland potentially did not pass Baltimore’s conditioning test. Selected in the third round of the 2021 draft, Cleveland is competing to start at left guard. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie with four starts.