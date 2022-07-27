Robert Quinn: I expect to be with Bears

Getty Images

Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn was the subject of trade rumors this offseason, but he’d prefer to stay where he is.

Quinn spoke to reporters from training camp on Wednesday and said that he has no desire to be dealt to another team. Quinn has been traded twice and said you get “tired of moving,” but acknowledged that a decision is out of his control.

Quinn did say that he expects to be with the Bears for the 2022 season. He is signed for a $12.8 million base salary this year and has two more years on his pact with the NFC North team.

On top of the trade chatter, Quinn’s future with the Bears was left a bit uncertain by his absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp. Quinn said he was comfortable paying the fines for his absence because he was getting himself “right” physically and mentally by working out on his own.