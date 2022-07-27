Russell Wilson: I want to be with the Broncos for a long, long time

Getty Images

While Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s current contract runs through the 2023 season, there’s plenty of reason to believe he’s going to get an extension with the franchise sooner than later.

General Manager George Paton said on Tuesday that while he’d keep any contract discussion in-house, they’ll get a deal done with Wilson “at the right time.”

After Wednesday’s practice, Wilson was asked if he’s given any thought to an extension, given that Kyler Murray just got a new deal and Lamar Jackson is also in line for one with Baltimore.

“I don’t really worry about those guys and what they’re doing,” Wilson said in his press conference. “[It’s] awesome for them. Obviously Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar and his situation — but it has nothing, really, to do with me. I’m excited to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. And just, it’s been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with George Paton, he’s been amazing to me. Coach Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable way how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization.

“This is a tremendous honor. Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day. And treating every day as just going into it. That’s my focus, my sole focus, is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos and more.”

The average annual value of the contract Wilson signed with the Seahawks in 2019 was $35 million. That’s no longer the benchmark, as Murray’s extension is worth $46.1 million annually.

It seems more of a matter of when, not if Wilson will get a new contract. But it doesn’t necessarily seem like it’s going to happen anytime over the next few weeks.