Saints don’t expect Michael Thomas to be on PUP list for long

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed all of last season after having ankle surgery to address an injury he picked up early in the 2020 campaign and he’s not ready to get on the field at training camp.

The Saints put Thomas on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp as he continues to deal with an issue that also sidelined him for the entire offseason program. The extended absence has been a worse-case scenario for the club, but it is one that General Manager Mickey Loomis said will be ending sooner rather than later.

“I don’t expect him to be on it very long, he’s just not quite ready to be full go yet,” Loomis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Loomis said that Thomas hasn’t experienced any setbacks with his injury and head coach Dennis Allen said he likes where Thomas is at this point, but good feelings about the wideout’s status will be easier to share once he’s actually able to step on the football field.