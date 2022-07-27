Seahawks sign Keenan Forbes, Eric Wilson and Jake Hausmann

Getty Images

The Seahawks moved their roster to the maximum 90 players ahead of their first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of guard Keenan Forbes, guard Eric Wilson, and tight end Jake Hausmann.

Forbes was undrafted out of Florida A&M this year and Wilson went undrafted out of Penn State. Wilson spent time with the Saints this offseason and the two guards will battle each other as they bid for spots on the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Hausmann was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021. He spent the summer with the Lions and then had a stint on the Giants practice squad in the regular season.