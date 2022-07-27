Texans put Jordan Jenkins, Teagan Quitoriano on PUP list

Getty Images

The Texans have placed three players on the physically unable to perform list to kick off training camp.

The team announced that defensive tackle Jordan Jenkins, defensive back Tristin McCollum, and fifth-round tight end Teagan Quitoriano are all on the list. All three players will be out of practice until they’re activated and they can be activated at any point in camp.

Jenkins ended last season on injured reserve with a knee injury, but is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury right now. He had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks before getting hurt.

Quitoriano had 33 catches over his final two seasons at Oregon while McCollum signed with the team after going undrafted out of Sam Houston State.